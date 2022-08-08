China finds 259 more Covid-19 cases after locking down beach resort

Another 259 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan, where some 80,000 tourists have been stranded by pandemic restrictions.

Authorities declared Hainan's beach resort city Sanya a COVID-19 hot spot Saturday and imposed a lockdown, confining Chinese citizens and expatriates to their hotels on what they had hoped would be a holiday from tight restrictions around much of . Tourists wanting to depart Sanya have to test negative for the on five PCR tests over seven days.

Overall, on Monday reported 324 new locally transmitted cases, along with 483 asymptomatic cases, which classifies separately.

China has stuck steadfastly to a zero-COVID policy, despite the economic and social costs. It has credited that approach with keeping hospitalization and death rates lower than in other countries that have opened up amid high vaccination rates, more effective treatments and the emergence of the more contagious but less lethal strain of the virus.

