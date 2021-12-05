JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

US makes negative test binding on flyers; Omicron now in 38 nations
Business Standard

'China firms actively working with regulators for US listing'

Forcing US-listed Chinese firms to delist isn't responsible policy option: Securities watchdog

Topics
China | United States | Chinese firms

Bloomberg & Reuters 

Didi Chuxing, China
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global said on Friday it planned to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, just five months after its debut (Photo: Reuters)

China’s securities watchdog said on Sunday it respects companies’ choices on where to list their stock while adding some domestic companies were actively working with Chinese and foreign regulators to have shares listed in the US.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission denied reports of a possible ban on one method of overseas stock listings and said in a statement that reports are “completely misleading” that regulators are promoting firms drop their US listings.

The CSRC said in a statement on Wednesday it wasn’t true that China would stop overseas listings of firms using a variable interest entity structure. Bloomberg News reported that such a ban was in the works, citing people familiar with the matter, an effort in part intended to address data-security concerns.

Meanwhile, the agency said on Sunday that recent Chinese policies to regulate online platforms were aimed at curbing monopolies and ensuring data security. The rules won’t target a particular industry or just the private sector, and they aren’t necessarily linked to overseas listings, according to the CSRC.

chart

The watchdog also called for pragmatic China-US cooperation on audit oversight, stressing that forcing US-listed Chinese companies to delist isn’t a responsible policy option. “Positive progress” has been made in talks on regulatory cooperation between the CSRC and US securities and accounting regulators, the agency said.

“The main purpose of (those moves) is to regulate monopoly, to protect the interests and data security of small- and medium-sized firms, as well as personal information security,” the CSRC said in a statement. Some media reports had said that China will likely ban companies with a Variable Interest Entity structure from US listing.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, December 05 2021. 23:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.