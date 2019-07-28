China hits back after Trump's outburst against 'developing nation' tag

China said the classification of a country as a “developing nation” shouldn’t be defined by the interests of the US, after President Donald Trump ordered his top trade negotiator to pressure the to crack down on some economies that declared themselves as such.

The reform of the should not be gripped by a few “hegemony countries,” the state-run People’s Daily said in an editorial on Sunday.

On Friday, Trump singled out China in a memo to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that gave the latter 90 days to determine whether there’s been “substantial progress” toward limiting the number of countries considered developing nations. The US may act unilaterally if not, Trump said.





The is BROKEN when the world’s RICHEST countries claim to be developing countries to avoid rules and get special treatment. NO more!!! Today I directed the U.S. Trade Representative to take action so that countries stop CHEATING the system at the expense of the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

The 90-day deadline to see if the WTO has made improvements in the matter lays bare the “arrogance and impudence” of the US, according to the People’s Daily editorial.

China hasn’t abused the special treatment accorded to it as a developing nation, the paper said.