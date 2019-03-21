JUST IN
Standoff with EU pushes UK towards economically disastrous no-deal Brexit
Business Standard

China pesticide plant explosion kills six, injures 30 in Yancheng

Video footage and images on state media showed a fire and shattered windows in nearby buildings

Reuters 

Representative image
An explosion at an industrial park in eastern China killed six people on Thursday and seriously injured 30, authorities and state media said.

Rescue efforts were going on, authorities in the city of Yancheng, in Jiangsu province, said in a statement. State media said authorities were investigating the cause of the blast.

Video footage and images on state media showed a fire and shattered windows in nearby buildings.

Among the injured were children at a kindergarten near the industrial park, state media said.

Public anger over safety standards has grown in China over industrial accidents ranging from mining disasters to factory fires that have marred three decades of swift economic growth.
First Published: Thu, March 21 2019. 21:21 IST

