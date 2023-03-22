JUST IN
Business Standard

China, Russia should push for more 'practical' cooperation: Xi to Putin

Russia wants Chinese businesses to replace Western firms; Japan PM Kishida visits Ukraine in a show of solidarity

Topics
China | Russia | Xi Jinping

Reuters/Bloomberg 

xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping (Left), President, China, and Vladimir Putin (Right), President, Russia

China and Russia should work more closely to push forward greater ‘practical cooperation’, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“The early harvest of (our) cooperation can be seen, and further cooperation is being advanced,” Xi told Putin in formal talks in Moscow, according to Hong Kong cable television.

Moscow is ready to help Chinese businesses replace Western firms that have left Russia over the Ukraine conflict, President Vladimir Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday during talks at the Kremlin.

Speaking on the second day of Xi’s state visit to Moscow, Putin also said the two leaders had discussed the proposed Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, which would ship Russian gas to China.

The planned pipeline would deliver 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas per year from Russia to China via Mongolia.

Jinping told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin both nations should promote the quality and volume of economic and trade cooperation, the official CCTV reported on Tuesday.

Xi arrived in Moscow on Monday for a state visit, in his first trip abroad since he secured an unprecedented third term earlier this month. Japan’s Fumio Kishida arrived in Kyiv for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday, a rare, unannounced visit by a Japanese leader that underscored Tokyo’s emphatic support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

He toured the town of Bucha, where the mayor has said more than 400 civilians were killed last year by Russian forces and which has since become synonymous with Russian brutality during the war. He laid a wreath outside a church before observing a moment of silence and bowing.

“The world was astonished to see innocent civilians in Bucha killed one year ago. I really feel great anger at the atrocity upon visiting that very place here,” Kishida said.

“I would like to give condolence to the all victims and the wounded on behalf of the Japanese nationals. Japan will keep aiding Ukraine with the greatest effort to regain peace.”

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 00:02 IST

