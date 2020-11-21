China's aviation regulator maintains ban on Boeing 737 MAX flights

-
ALSO READ
Flight testing for Boeing's tragedy-hit 737 Max could begin from today
Boeing troubles continue in pandemic; no orders for grounded 737 Max
Aviation regulators to examine pilot training for Boeing 737 Max jets
FAA in final stages of Boeing 737 MAX review; approval likely by Nov 18
Boeing executives defend safety decisions in development of 737 MAX
-
China's aviation regulator will not yet allow Boeing's troubled 737 MAX jet to fly in the company's biggest market owing to lingering safety concerns, despite the US lifting a ban on commercial flights.
Boeing's best-selling aircraft was grounded worldwide early last year following two crashes that killed 346 passengers.
It has since faced lengthy tests and approval processes with aviation regulators worldwide.
But the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Friday that there was "no set timetable" for the resumption of flights, according to state broadcaster CCTV, dealing a blow to the plane-making giant.
China was the first to suspend flights of the aircraft.
The regulator added that the results of investigations into the deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia "must be made clear" and that the aircraft design improvements must be "effective" and "receive approval".
The US Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday approved commercial flight operations of the plane.
The crashes are believed to be linked to a faulty anti-stall system called MCAS, according to results from probes into the accidents.
Feng Zhenglin, director of the CAAC, said in October that China's prompt grounding of the aircraft was based on "zero tolerance" towards potential safety hazards.
Boeing said last week it expects China to buy more than 8,600 new aeroplanes worth $1.4 trillion in the next two decades, increasing its forecast as domestic travel in China has recovered to pre-outbreak levels.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU