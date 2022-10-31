China's Covid-19 restrictions hit iPhone output, shut Shanghai Disney

China’s Covid-19 curbs forced the closure of Disney's Shanghai resort on Monday, while production of at a major contract manufacturing facility could drop by 30 per cent next month due to restrictions, a source told Reuters.

In Zhengzhou, a Foxconn plant that makes iPhones and employs about 200,000 people has been rocked by discontent over stringent measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, with numerous staff fleeing the facility, prompting nearby cities to draw up plans to isolate migrant workers returning to their home towns.

“There were so many people on the road, as if we were escaping from a famine,” said a Foxconn worker in his 30s surnamed Yuan, who said he scaled fences in order to leave the plant and return to his central home town of Hebi.

A person with direct knowledge of the matter said iPhone production at the plant could drop as much as 30 per cent in November, and that Taiwan-based Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry, is working to boost production at a

factory in Shenzhen to make up for the shortfall.

Foxconn on Sunday said it was bringing the situation at the Zhengzhou plant under control.

