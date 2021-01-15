JUST IN
Pak sacks 12 police officials over negligence in temple vandalisation case
China's Huawei develops smart roads that talk to driverless cars: Report

The country wants to make traffic smoother and safer, while ensuring local champions like Huawei benefit from the enormous opportunity of supplying the infrastructure

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The abstract concept of connected vehicles becomes easier to grasp at a test site in eastern China.

The site, used by telecom-equipment giant Huawei Technologies and partners, is part of China’s first national project for intelligent and connected vehicles.

The country wants to make traffic smoother and safer, while ensuring local champions like Huawei benefit from the enormous opportunity of supplying the infrastructure.

A vehicle, codenamed X-Bus, is linked to a transportation-control network that sees and decides everything that happens on the test road.

First Published: Fri, January 15 2021. 02:07 IST

