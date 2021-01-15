China's Huawei develops smart roads that talk to driverless cars: Report

The abstract concept of connected vehicles becomes easier to grasp at a test site in eastern

The site, used by telecom-equipment giant Technologies and partners, is part of China’s first national project for intelligent and connected vehicles.

The country wants to make traffic smoother and safer, while ensuring local champions like benefit from the enormous opportunity of supplying the infrastructure.

A vehicle, codenamed X-Bus, is linked to a transportation-control network that sees and decides everything that happens on the test road.