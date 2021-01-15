China's Huawei develops smart roads that talk to driverless cars: Report

-
ALSO READ
BSNL sources 44% of its mobile network equipment from ZTE, 9% from Huawei
Trusted or not? DoT allows Huawei to test telecom gear; official moved out
China's Huawei, ZTE set to be shut out of India's 5G roll out plans
Nokia wins 5G radio equipment contract from UK's BT amid Huawei ban
US rural telecom networks need $1.8 bn to remove Huawei, ZTE equipment: FCC
-
The abstract concept of connected vehicles becomes easier to grasp at a test site in eastern China.
The site, used by telecom-equipment giant Huawei Technologies and partners, is part of China’s first national project for intelligent and connected vehicles.
The country wants to make traffic smoother and safer, while ensuring local champions like Huawei benefit from the enormous opportunity of supplying the infrastructure.
A vehicle, codenamed X-Bus, is linked to a transportation-control network that sees and decides everything that happens on the test road.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU