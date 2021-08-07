China's July foreign exchange reserves rise to $3.236 trillion

China’s foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in July, official data showed on Saturday, likely due to changes in the value of currencies and global assets that it holds.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves - the world’s largest - rose by $21.88 billion to $3.236 trillion last month, compared with $3.217 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.214 trillion in June.





held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of July, from 62.64 million ounces at the end-June.

The value of China’s gold reserves rose to $114.37 billion at the end of July from $110.45 billion at the end-June.

