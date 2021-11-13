China's new 'starting point' shows Xi Jinping is here to stay

Chinese President appeared more certain than ever to rule the country well into the current decade, as senior Communist Party officials declared that the country had reached a new “historical starting point” under his leadership.

A rare resolution passed earlier this week by the party’s Central Committee confirmed that Xi’s “original ideas” and “transformative practices” had led into a new era, Wang Xiaohui, executive vice propaganda minister told a briefing Friday in Beijing. The declaration, which had not been released in full as of Friday afternoon, suggested that Xi, 68, was just getting started as his second five-year term as party leader winds down.

Only Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping have authored such doctrines before and both documents helped those party titans lead until their dying days.

“Certainly, sees himself on par with those two leaders, which I think tell us that he sees himself as a fundamental transformational leadership for China,” Jude Blanchette, Freemman chair at the Center for Strategic and Studies in Washington, told Bloomberg Television. “I think we need to accept that he’s large and in charge for the foreseeable future.”

The powerful Central Committee approved Xi’s magnum opus at a four-day meeting that began Monday, according to a communique published late Thursday. Getting the group of almost 400 members to sign off on his doctrine was a clear sign Xi has the power base needed to clinch a third term at the next leadership congress, which the communique said would be held in the second half of 2022.

Xi showed the nation was “standing at a new historical starting point, looking back at the past and looking forward to the future,” Wang said. The readout’s call to implement the president’s doctrine to achieve goals through 2049 was another sign he was likely to secure a third term — breaking a two-term precedent set by his immediate predecessors