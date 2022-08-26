China's recovery wobbles as drought, global slowdown add to risks

China’s continued to recover in August but warning signs are flashing across a number of fronts as and weaker global demand add new risks to growth prospects.

That’s the outlook based on Bloomberg’s aggregate index of eight early indicators for this month. The overall gauge was at 5, unchanged from July, signaling momentum has steadied.

Strong overseas demand for Chinese goods, which has helped to offset some of the damage from Covid lockdowns on domestic spending, weakened sharply in August. South Korean exports, a leading indicator for global trade, barely grew in the first 20 days of this month from a year earlier.

The 0.5 per cent increase in South Korea’s average daily shipments was the weakest since late 2020 and was a marked slowdown from the 14.5 per cent rise in the same period last month. A slump in Hong Kong’s July exports also showed how a cooling global economy, worldwide interest-rate hikes and Covid disruptions are affecting demand.

For China’s domestic economy, the picture isn’t rosy either. The property market slump extended into August, with sales continuing to plunge in China’s four top cities. That’s despite months of efforts by the government to boost lending to home buyers, lower mortgages rates and allow more flexibility for down payments.

The latest official data showed property loans in July grew at the weakest rate since comparable data began in 2012. Mortgage rates will likely continue to be cut to a record low of 4.1 per cent after banks reduced their five-year loan prime rate by 15 basis points earlier this week to boost housing demand.

Growth in car sales was also much slower than in July, another indication of weak domestic demand. Premier Li Keqiang promised last week to maintain preferential policies that are designed to boost sales and stimulate demand for cleaner cars as part of efforts to support the development of the electric vehicle industry.