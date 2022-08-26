China's recovery wobbles as drought, global slowdown add to risks

-
-
China’s economy continued to recover in August but warning signs are flashing across a number of fronts as drought and weaker global demand add new risks to growth prospects.
That’s the outlook based on Bloomberg’s aggregate index of eight early indicators for this month. The overall gauge was at 5, unchanged from July, signaling momentum has steadied.
Covid outbreaks continued to derail what is usually the peak season at some of China’s top summer hot spots. The seaside city of Beihai only recently emerged from a monthlong lockdown, more than 100,000 tourists were trapped on the tropical island of Hainan because of outbreaks there, while Tibet had tens of thousands of tourists stranded in the region due to canceled flights and road blocks to contain infections.
A drought-induced power shortage has forced factories to shut down and shopping malls to turn off lights, especially in cities in western China. Although the economic damage is expected to be smaller than from power shortages last year, economists still expect industrial output to be hit in August.
- Major onshore stocks - CSI 300 index of A-share stocks listed in Shanghai or Shenzhen (through market close on 25th of the month).
- Total floor area of home sales in China’s four Tier-1 cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen).
- Inventory of steel rebar, used for reinforcing in construction (in 10,000 metric tons). Falling inventory is a sign of rising demand.
- Copper prices - Spot price for refined copper in Shanghai market (yuan/metric ton).
- South Korean exports - South Korean exports in the first 20 days of each month (year-on-year change).
- Factory inflation tracker - Bloomberg Economics-created tracker for Chinese producer prices (year-on-year change).
- Small and medium-sized business confidence - Survey of companies conducted by Standard Chartered.
- Passenger car sales - Monthly result calculated from the weekly average sales data released by the China Passenger Car Association.
