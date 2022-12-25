JUST IN
China says aims to rebuild US ties, boost communication with Europe in 2023

Beijing's assertive foreign policy has contributed to a collapse in public support across the developed world during Xi's decade in power

China | International Relations

China, China economy
China said it will strive to “recalibrate” its relationship with the US and increase communication with Europe as the country outlines its major diplomatic tasks for next year.

“We will follow through on the common understandings reached between the Chinese and US Presidents” and work to bring bilateral relations back on the right course, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a symposium on Sunday.

President Xi Jinping has sought to mend frayed ties with the US and its allies. Beijing’s assertive foreign policy has contributed to a collapse in public support across the developed world during Xi’s decade in power.

The US has been pressuring its security partners including South Korea, the Netherlands, Taiwan and Japan to comply with curbs on the sale of advanced semiconductors to China.

China’s top diplomat said his country will increase high-level exchanges and strategic communications with Europe, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 23:15 IST

