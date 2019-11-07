JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

World economy doing better after Fed cuts, trade progress: Raghuram Rajan
Business Standard

China says it agreed with US to roll back existing tariffs in phases

The amount of tariff relief that would come in the first phase, set to be signed in the coming weeks, would depend on the content of that agreement, spokesman Gao Feng said

Bloomberg News 

US China trade war, US , China, tariff hike, donald trump, Chinese goods, wto, world trade organisation, US tariff hikes, global trade war, American goods
Representative Image

China and the US have agreed to proportionally roll back tariffs on each other’s goods in phases, a Ministry of Commerce spokesman said.

The amount of tariff relief that would come in the first phase, set to be signed in the coming weeks, would depend on the content of that agreement, spokesman Gao Feng said Thursday without giving further details. The two sides had “constructive talks” in the past two weeks, he said.

If confirmed by the US, such an understanding could provide a road-map to a deal to end the trade war that’s cast a shadow over the world economy. China’s key demand since the start of negotiations has been the removal of punitive tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, which by now apply to the majority of its exports to the US

Stocks rallied, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbing 0.7 per cent and futures on the S&P 500 adding 0.5 per cent. The yuan strengthened.

The two sides continue to negotiate over where and when a “Phase One” deal would be signed. Gao said he had no further information on the location or timing.
First Published: Thu, November 07 2019. 13:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU