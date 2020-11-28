China slaps up to 200% tariffs on Australian wine as relations nosedive

-
ALSO READ
Australia says it is 'extremely disappointed' with China's tariffs on wine
China launches anti-dumping probe into wine imports from Australia
China extends anti-dumping duties on Indian optical fibres for 5 years
India extends anti-dumping duty on Chinese float glass for 3 months
China looks to 'punish' Australia: Lobsters, wine and coal become targets
-
China is set to impose anti-dumping duties of more than 100 per cent on Australian wine from this weekend, adding to a series of sweeping trade reprisals this year and further escalating tensions with Canberra.
The anti-dumping deposits will take effect November 28 and range from 107.1 per cent to 212.1 per cent, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said. Australia responded by warning Beijing that its actions could create a perception among businesses and countries around the world that trade with China is risky.
The duties come just three months after China started an investigation into Australian wine, and follows a raft of other measures barring imports from coal to copper to barley this year. China is the biggest buyer of Australian wine, importing $880 million in the year through September, according to government marketing body Wine Australia. That’s 167 per cent more than the value of exports to its next biggest market, the US.
“Certain people in Australia have clung to a Cold War mentality and ideological biases,” Chinese spokesman Zhao Lijian said.
“They have taken China’s development as a threat and taken a series of erroneous deeds and words. This is the reason why China and Australian relations have taken a nosedive and are now stuck in the current difficult situation.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU