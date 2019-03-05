JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Pak's Punjab province minister sacked over his anti-Hindu remarks

HIV patient's remission spurs hope for curing AIDS-causing infection
Business Standard

China slashes GDP target to 6-6.5% this year; hikes defence budget by 7.5%

The lowered growth rate from the 2018 target of 6.5 per cent was proposed by Premier Li

Press Trust of India 

GDP
Representative Image

China will face a “graver and more complicated” environment to development, Premier Li Keqiang warned on Tuesday as the world's second largest economy slashed its GDP target to 6 to 6.5 per cent this year, amid an ongoing trade war with the US and continued economic slowdown.

The lowered growth rate from the 2018 target of 6.5 per cent was proposed by Premier Li in his work report for this year at the annual session of the rubber-stamp Parliament, the National People's Congress.

The country, the world's second largest military spender after the US, also announced a 7.5 per cent increase in its defence Budget for this year, hiking it to a whopping $177.61 billion, over three times that of India.

.
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 22:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements