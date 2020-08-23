JUST IN
China successfully launches optical remote-sensing satellite Gaofen-9 05

A multifunctional test satellite and another satellite named Tiantuo-5 were also launched via the rocket

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

China, flag,
Sunday's launch was the 343rd mission of the Long March rocket series, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. | Photo: Shutterstock

China successfully launched a new optical remote-sensing satellite from its Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China on Sunday.

The satellite, Gaofen-9 05, was sent into orbit by a Long March-2D carrier rocket.

A multifunctional test satellite and another satellite named Tiantuo-5 were also launched via the rocket.

Sunday's launch was the 343rd mission of the Long March rocket series, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
First Published: Sun, August 23 2020. 13:07 IST

