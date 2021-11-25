JUST IN
United Arab Emirates in talks with Taliban to operate Kabul airport
China undercounted number of children born in 2000 to 2010 by 11.6 mln

The difference could be the result of some parents failing to register births

China | population | Chinese government

China
China undercounted the number of children born in 2000 to 2010 by at least 11.6 million — equivalent to Belgium’s current population — partly because of its stringent one-child policy.

The latest statistical yearb­ook released by the government puts the number of children born during that period at 172.5 million, well above the 160.9 million in that age group recorded in the 2010 census.

The difference could be the result of some parents failing to register births to avoid puni­sh­ment if they breached the one-child policy.

First Published: Thu, November 25 2021. 01:35 IST

