JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Trump likely to seek more power on tariffs, but faces Republican resistance

Google weighs Washington lobbying reshuffle to counter new policy threats
Business Standard

China-US trade talks made progress on forced tech transfers, IP rights

The three-day talks in Beijing that wrapped up on Wednesday

Reuters 

US, China
Photo: Shutterstock

China and the United States made progress on “structural issues” such as forced technology transfers and intellectual property rights in talks this week and more consultations are being arranged, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday. The three-day talks in Beijing that wrapped up on Wednesday were the first face-to-face negotiations since US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, met.
First Published: Thu, January 10 2019. 23:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements