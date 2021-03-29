China warns western brands not to engage in politics over Xinjiang

Chinese officials said Sweden’s and other foreign companies should not make rash moves or step into after the companies raised concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang, sparking a furious online backlash and boycotts.

H&M, Burberry, Nike, and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on over suspected human rights abuses in the region.

“I don’t think a company should politicise its economic behaviour,” said Xu Guixiang, a government spokesman, at a news conference on Monday morning. “Can continue to make money in the Chinese market? Not anymore."

"To rush into this decision and get involved in the sanctions is not reasonable. It's like lifting a stone to drop it on one's own feet," he said.

did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chinese social media users last week began circulating a 2020 statement by H&M announcing it would no longer source cotton from

H&M said at the time the decision was due to difficulties conducting credible due diligence in the region and after media and human rights groups reported the use of forced labour in Xinjiang - a charge that Beijing has repeatedly denied.