China will encourage listing of leading futures firms, to issue futures law

-
ALSO READ
Pak-American legal expert Lina Khan becomes US Federal Trade Commissioner
Wall Street: Futures tumble on growth worries, Chinese tech rout
Hong Kongers doubtful of future under China imposed draconian law
Stocks slip, havens rally as new Covid-19 variant spooks investors
Indian law firms reluctant to advise on mega LIC IPO: Report
-
China will help leading futures companies to speed up their development and encourage qualified firms to be listed, the China Futures Association said in a statement, citing an official from the securities regulator.
Authorities would support futures companies to widen and diversify their financing channels and allow them to compete with overseas players, Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, told an industry conference on Sunday, according to the statement.
Leading futures firms should "make due contributions" to ensure China's energy and mineral security, Fang said.
China's commodities market had been volatile this year amid the uneven global economic recovery, easing liquidity and speculation. Metal and coal futures, for example, surged to historical highs before plunging after government interventions.
The regulator will further support the development of futures risk management companies and to steadily expand traders groups, according to the association.
Fang said China is expected to release its first futures law in 2022 after considering it for years, which will help further regulate the derivatives market.
He also reiterated that China will allow more foreign traders to participate in domestic markets while deepening price influence of existing products such as crude oil, iron ore and PTA, the association's statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU