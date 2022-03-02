JUST IN
China will not join sanctions on Russia, says banking regulator

China, which has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has repeatedly criticised what it calls illegal and unilateral sanctions

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | China | US sanctions

Reuters 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

China will not join in sanctions on Russia that have been led by the West, the country's banking regulator said on Wednesday, adding that he believed the impact of the measures on China would be limited.

China, which has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has repeatedly criticised what it calls illegal and unilateral sanctions.

“As far as financial sanctions are concerned, we do not approve of these, especially the unilaterally launched sanctions because they do not work well and have no legal grounds," Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, told a news conference.

Hackers target Russian power grid & railways

A Ukrainian cyber guerrilla warfare group plans to launch digital sabotage attacks against critical Russian infrastructure such as railways and the electricity grid, to strike back at Moscow over its invasion, a hacker team coordinator told Reuters.

On Monday, Ukrainian businessman and local cybersecurity expert Yegor Aushev said he planned to organise hacking attacks that would disrupt any infrastructure that helps bring Russian troops and weapons to his country. “Everything that might stop war,” he told Reuters. “The goal is to make it impossible to bring these weapons to our country.”



First Published: Wed, March 02 2022. 23:06 IST

