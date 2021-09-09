China will suspend approvals for new online games, says report

-
ALSO READ
China's Tencent limits gaming for minors after media outcry
China tells gaming firms Tencent, Netease to end 'solitary' focus on profit
Online gaming industry to worth Rs 29,000 crore by FY25, says KPMG
Gaming for fun or killing the boredom, honing skills or making some money
China slashes kids' online gaming time to just three hours a week
-
Chinese regulators will temporarily freeze approvals for all new online games, delivering a major hit to Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc., the South China Morning Post reported.
Officials from the Communist Party’s publicity department and the industry regulator disclosed their decision to Tencent and Netease executives summoned to a Wednesday meeting, the newspaper reported, citing a person briefed on the matter. Gaming approvals have been put on hold while the government figures out how to whittle down the number of titles in the market, the Post cited a second person briefed on the discussion as saying.
ALSO READ: China tells gaming firms Tencent, Netease to end 'solitary' focus on profit
Tencent and Netease led a selloff of Chinese stocks in Hong Kong after the Xinhua news service reported that officials had invited gaming firms to the meeting to discuss further oversight of the industry and the need to deemphasize profits. Xi Jinping’s administration is waging a campaign to curb addiction among minors, reduce growing spending on virtual items and prod youths toward more productive past-times. But the official news agency made no mention of suspending gaming approvals.
China in 2018 froze approvals on game monetization licenses for months, in part to combat addiction and myopia among children. That spurred Tencent’s first profit drop in at least a decade and helped wipe about $200 billion off its market value at one point. Tencent and Netease representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU