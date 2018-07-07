JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Technology

As trade war mounts with China, US oil sellers may find new ally in India

Elon Musk team due in Thailand to help rescue 12 trapped boys in cave
Business Standard

Chinese hackers break into IT network at Australian National University

It was confirmed that the cyber attack was launched from China

Tracy Withers | Bloomberg 

Hacking
Representative Image

The Australian National University is working with government agencies to combat a threat to its computer systems, which some media reports say have been targeted by hackers based in China.

“The Australian National University has been working to contain a threat to IT within the university,” it said in an emailed statement. “The university has been working in partnership with Australian government agencies for several months to minimise the impact of this threat, and we continue to seek and take advice from Australian government agencies.”

The Sydney Morning Herald reported late Friday that federal government officials had confirmed that the cyber attack was launched from China and that the ANU computer network was significantly compromised. The Chinese government was suspected of directing the cyber attack.

@2018Bloomberg
First Published: Sat, July 07 2018. 21:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements