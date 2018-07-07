Chinese hackers break into IT network at Australian National University

The is working with government agencies to combat a threat to its computer systems, which some media reports say have been targeted by hackers based in China.

“The has been working to contain a threat to IT within the university,” it said in an emailed statement. “The university has been working in partnership with Australian government agencies for several months to minimise the impact of this threat, and we continue to seek and take advice from Australian government agencies.”

The Sydney Morning Herald reported late Friday that federal government officials had confirmed that the was launched from China and that the ANU computer network was significantly compromised. The Chinese government was suspected of directing the