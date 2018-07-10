Conservative stalwart Justice Kavanaugh picked for US Supreme Court

US President on Tuesday nominated conservative as a Supreme Court Judge, a decision that could have far—reaching implications on everything from abortion to guns to immigration and alter the balance of the ideologically divided apex court.





ALSO READ: Trump administration freezes payments under Obamacare programme

President Trump picked Justice Kavanaugh, a conservative stalwart who has deep ties to the Republican establishment, from an original list of 25 judges, which also included prominent Indian—American judge



ALSO READ: Oil price: Trump should change his policy on Iran rather than blaming Opec

Justice Kavanaugh’s nomination has set the stage for a bruising confirmation battle as Democrats immediately vowed to oppose the President’s choice of the vacancy created by 81-year-old Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement. Announcing Justice Kavanaugh’s nomination in a prime-time event at the East Room of the White House, Trump described the 53-year-old from Maryland, currently a judge in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, as one with “impeccable credentials and one of the finest legal minds of our times”.