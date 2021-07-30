Cook, Pichai join CEOs urging US Congress pass path to citizenship

More than 90 chief executive officers, including those at Apple, Amazon.com and Facebook, on Thursday urged Congress to pass a law offering a citizenship path to young brought illegally to the US as children.

In a letter to President and congressional leaders, the executives said thousands of the — known as Dreamers — are “valued employees at our companies,” but a federal judge’s recent ruling against a program protecting them “throws into chaos” their ability to live and work legally in the US.

Bill introduced to bar foreign students from staying after studies

A group of US lawmakers has reintroduced a legislation in the House of Representatives to eliminate a programme that allows foreign students to stay in the country for work after the completion of their studies under certain conditions, a bill if passed into law can affect tens and thousands of Indians studying in this country.