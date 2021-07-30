Cook, Pichai join CEOs urging US Congress pass path to citizenship

-
More than 90 chief executive officers, including those at Apple, Amazon.com and Facebook, on Thursday urged Congress to pass a law offering a citizenship path to young immigrants brought illegally to the US as children.
In a letter to President Joe Biden and congressional leaders, the executives said thousands of the immigrants — known as Dreamers — are “valued employees at our companies,” but a federal judge’s recent ruling against a program protecting them “throws into chaos” their ability to live and work legally in the US.
