JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Global debt surged to record $258 trillion in first quarter of 2020

SoftBank quietly sells additional $2.2 bn of its stake in Alibaba Group
Business Standard

Coronavirus impact: British Airways bids farewell to Boeing 747s

The airline, which was the world's biggest operator of the 747-400 model, had already planned to ground its fleet of 31 of the iconic wide-bodied jets in 2024

Topics
British Airways | Boeing 747

Reuters 

The pandemic, which has seen most of the world’s planes grounded for the best part of three months, hastened its journey into retirement
The pandemic, which has seen most of the world’s planes grounded for the best part of three months, hastened its journey into retirement

The “queen of the skies” will no longer don the red, white and blue of the Union Jack after British Airways (BA) retired its fleet of Boeing 747s on Friday as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline, which was the world’s biggest operator of the 747-400 model, had already planned to ground its fleet of 31 of the iconic wide-bodied jets in 2024. But the pandemic, which has seen most of the world’s planes grounded for the best part of three months, hastened its journey into retirement.

BA’s predecessor, British Overseas Airways Corporation , first used the 747 in 1971. The plane — affectionately referred to as either the “jumbo jet” or the “queen of the skies” — became a symbol of the new age of mass travel. Its days had been numbered, though, in light of modern fuel-efficient aircraft, such as Airbus’ A350 and Boeing’s 787.

First Published: Sat, July 18 2020. 01:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU