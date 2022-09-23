Cost of making a classic lunch at a US diner is 13% more now, shows data

-
ALSO READ
US inflation impact: Global recession fears to cool WPI inflation in India
Risk of US recession now higher and more front-loaded, warns Goldman
'Middlemen' Swiggy, Zomato win once again, restaurants bear the brunt: NRAI
6.3 mn people in SL facing moderate to severe acute food insecurity: Report
Zomato, Swiggy discount progs against interest of restaurant owners: NRAI
-
The cost of preparing a classic lunch at an American diner has shot up by almost 13 per cent in a year.
To track inflation’s effect on a menu choice, Bloomberg created an American Diner Index that includes ingredients for some classic American diner foods. Prices for lettuce and bread have surged 33 per cent and 20 per cent in the past year.
Two other key ingredients in the club sandwich, turkey and ham, also soared by more than 10 per cent. And a half gallon of ice cream now costs about $5.64, up from $4.92 a year ago.
Food costs in the US are up 11.4 per cent from a year ago, the most since 1979, and are a key driver behind the nation’s 8.3 per cent overall inflation rate.
Romaine lettuce has had the biggest yearly jump overall in the lunch index, likely because of cutbacks in planting by US farmers wary of unpredictable consumer demand. Turkey and ham are up by 16 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.
Low-income consumers cut back their purchases noticeably, but some fast-casual chains reported stronger spending by higher-income patrons in the second quarter, said analyst Michael Halen.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 00:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU