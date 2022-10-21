JUST IN
Cough syrup deaths in the Gambia serious issue, says WHO chief scientist
Germany hails 1st delivery of 'green' hydrogen from UAE, to replace coal
PM Shehbaz welcomes FATF's decision to remove Pakistan from its grey list
At least 9 injured during shooting near Southern University in the US
EU to provide Ukraine with 18 bn euros amid refugee exodus concerns
Ukraine piles pressure on Russian-held Kherson, targets resupply routes
Covid-19 variants BQ.1, BQ 1.1 make up 16.6% of cases in the US: CDC
Pakistan taken off FATF's grey list for terror financing, money laundering
Yen slides further to 151 per US dollar, pound falls on UK turmoil
As China holds Congress, people hope for end to zero-Covid limits
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Germany hails 1st delivery of 'green' hydrogen from UAE, to replace coal
Business Standard

Cough syrup deaths in the Gambia serious issue, says WHO chief scientist

Swaminathan was speaking to reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN) here

Topics
Gambia | World Health Organization | Cough syrup

Press Trust of India 

cough syrup, medicine, cold
File photo of cough syrup. Photo: Shutterstock

Chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Soumya Swaminathan has said the death of children in the Gambia, potentially linked to four Indian-made cough syrups, was a serious issue.

Swaminathan was speaking to reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN) here.

A WHO report has linked the death of 66 children in the Gambia to four Indian-made cough syrups.

"Certainly, the government is in touch with WHO as WHO actually provided the report based on the investigation which was done to prove that it was because of the diethylene glycol contamination. It is a very serious issue and it has to be taken very seriously," said Swaminathan.

In India there are central as well as state-level drug regulators and there is a need to harmonize their operations, she said.

"There are no mechanisms where regulators of different states can actually work together, do the inspections on each other's products," she said.

For India to remain a leader in generic medicines and vaccines space, it is important to prove that "we have a very strong regulatory system", she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gambia

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 23:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.