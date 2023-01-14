JUST IN
Elon Musk rebuffed in bid to move misleading Tesla tweet trial to Texas
Twitter sued for data leak of 200 mn users that it denied was due to flaw
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
US Supreme Court ruling can make the net less safe, says Google
New York judge penalises Trump Organization $1.6 million for tax fraud
SpaceX gears up to launch internet satellite service Starlink in S Korea
Chinese government entities to take golden shares in Alibaba, Tencent
Japan eyes delay of Fukushima nuclear power plant water release: Report
Alphabet robotics division Intrinsic lays off 20% of total workforce
Apple cuts CEO Tim Cook's pay by more than 40% to $49 million in 2023
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
Elon Musk rebuffed in bid to move misleading Tesla tweet trial to Texas
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Twitter workers forced to drop class-action suit over severance packages

An attorney who said she's filed at least 300 such claims said the process could be costly for Twitter

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Companies

Peter Blumberg | Bloomberg 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter Inc. won a ruling forcing laid-off workers fighting the company over their severance packages to pursue their claims in individual arbitration rather than through a class-action lawsuit.

Hundreds of workers who were laid off by Elon Musk after he bought the social media company in October have already filed arbitration claims.

A San Francisco federal judge ruled Friday that the workers are obligated under their contracts to go through arbitration, in which private judges resolve disputes in closed-door hearings.

An attorney who said she’s filed at least 300 such claims said the process could be costly for Twitter.

“Insisting that workers file claims one by one has backfired for many companies our firm has taken on,” lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan said in a statement this week. “These companies think they can make employees just go away and not assert their rights by using arbitration clauses, but we have made them sorry about what they wished for.”

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 09:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.