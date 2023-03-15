Court forces police to retreat in battle to arrest Imran Khan

-
ALSO READ
Imran Khan found guilty of corrupt practices by Pak EC; disqualified
Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know
Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence
Imran Khan the demolisher
Imran Khan addresses nation, says he knew about the assassination plot
-
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 23:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU