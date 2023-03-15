JUST IN
Business Standard

Court forces police to retreat in battle to arrest Imran Khan

The current volatile political situation in Pakistan has become a factor in delaying a much-needed deal with the Washington-based IMF that may stabilise the cash-strapped country's economy

Topics
Pakistan  | Imran Khan

Agencies 

Pakistan flag
Photo: ANI

A Pakistan court ordered police on Wednesday to suspend an operation to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan, bringing a halt to pitched battles in which police baton-charged supporters of the former cricketer and fired water cannon and tear gas. The Lahore high court ordered police to postpone their efforts to arrest Khan until Thursday.
.

Meanwhile, the current volatile political situation in Pakistan has become a factor in delaying a much-needed deal with the Washington-based IMF that may stabilise the cash-strapped country’s economy, according to a media report on Wednesday.

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 23:43 IST

