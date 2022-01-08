Covid-19: Euro zone inflation touches record 5% amid Omicron spread

-
ALSO READ
Eurozone inflation accelerates to 3.4% YoY in Sept, hits 13-year high
European Central Bank tweaks inflation target, bolsters climate role
Consumer sentiments weaken in Dec, pose challenge to recovery of economy
European Union launches legal action against Poland over court rulings
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
-
Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency soared at a record rate, led by a surge in food and energy costs, figures showed Friday.
Inflation rose to 5 per cent in December compared with a year earlier, according to Eurostat, the European Union's statistical office. That is the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997, breaking the record of 4.9 per cent only just set in November.
Euro zone economic sentiment dropped more than expected last month while inflation hit another record high, indicating the economy is under renewed stress as surging coronavirus infections force governments to tighten restrictions.
With infections breaking records almost daily as the Omicron variant sweeps across Europe, growth is likely to take a hit around the turn of the year even though governments have largely avoided the debilitating measures that brought their economies to a standstill a year ago.
Poland hits 21-year high
Polish inflation hit a 21-year-high, exceeding most analysts’ forecasts and boosting expectations that the central bank will keep raising interest rates.
Consumer prices in December jumped 8.6 per cent from a year earlier, compared with 7.8 per cent in November, preliminary data showed on Friday. The reading was above a median of 8.2 per cent in a Bloomberg survey of 23 economists.
.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU