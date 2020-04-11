Covid-19 gives 'window' into how bio-terrorist attack may unfold: UN chief

-
ALSO READ
Recession risk calls for joint response, says UN chief Antonio Guterres
'Whole of humanity at risk from coronavirus; must fight back: UN
Coronavirus scare: Iran accuses US of 'economic terrorism,' urges sanctions
Post-coronavirus world will be more digital, AI-oriented: Antonio Guterres
UN thanks India for being 4th nation to pay full budget assessments in time
-
The Covid-19 pandemic has provided a “window” into how a bio-terrorist attack might unfold across the world, UN chief Antonio Guterres said, issuing a strong warning that non-state groups could gain access to “virulent strains” that could pose similar devastation to societies around the globe.
The Secretary-General listed pressing risks to the world due to the pandemic as he addressed the powerful UN Security Council, which for the first time discussed the coronavirus crisis in a closed video-conference session on Thursday under the Presidency of the Dominican Republic.
Guterres described the battle against COVID-19 as the “fight of a generation -- and the raison d'être of the United Nations itself.”
“While the Covid-19 pandemic is first and foremost a health crisis, its implications are much more far-reaching. The pandemic also poses a significant threat to the maintenance of international peace and security — potentially leading to an increase in social unrest and violence that would greatly undermine our ability to fight the disease,” Guterres said in his briefing to the UNSC.
“The weaknesses and lack of preparedness exposed by this pandemic provide a window onto how a bio-terrorist attack might unfold – and may increase its risks. Non-state groups could gain access to virulent strains that could pose similar devastation to societies around the globe,” he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU