Hong Kong eases lockdown as no local Covid-19 transmission seen in 19 days

The first time in over a month, on Friday, residents were able to go to gyms, beauty salons, bars, restaurants and other public places that had been closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

With local transmission of the virus levelling off in the past two weeks, city officials have allowed a partial reopening of eight types of businesses, but with conditions, news agency IANS reported.

Restrictions on the number of people who can sit together at a restaurant, or meet in public, have also been relaxed, with the limit doubled to eight.

But saunas, karaoke lounges, party rooms and nightclubs must remain closed for at least another two weeks.





The relaxation on measures had been announced by Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday.

However, Lam had warned that there could be a resurgence of the Covid-19 spread and called on residents to stay alert.

Meanwhile, a day after the city detected four imported cases in residents returning from Pakistan, Hong Kong recorded no new Covid-19 case on Friday. It was the 12th time in the past 19 days that no additional infections had been recorded. It was also the 19th straight day of no locally transmitted cases. Hong Kong's total tally of cases stands at 1,044.