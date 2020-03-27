Business Standard Covid-19 tracker: Tracing the pandemic in India & world

The (Covid-19) pandemic continues to spread around the world with cases continuing to rise. The US has now overtaken China to record the highest number of cases in the world. The situation continue to remain grim in much of Europe as new infections and fatalities rise.

Here is a look at the progress of the pandemic in India, and the rest of the world.

The country in focus today is the US, which saw over 300 new cases on Friday.

