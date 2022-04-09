Covid-19 pandemic: Shanghai's locked down elite join grocery hunt

-
ALSO READ
Shanghai locks down half of city to fight Covid-19 outbreak: Report
China seeing new surge in Coronavirus cases despite zero tolerance approach
China tries to limit economic blow of Shanghai shutdown due to Covid surge
Shanghai eases child separation policy but extends Covid lockdown
Shanghai says will hand out $22 bn in tax relief to firms amid Covid fight
-
Even the wealthy are struggling to buy food as Shanghai’s lockdown drags on. Kathy Xu, one of China’s top venture capitalists and an investor in grocery businesses including Meituan, Yonghui Superstores and DingDong Maicai, is struggling to get bread and milk, online media group Sohu reported, citing a screenshot of a WeChat message that was circulating on social media.
“Could any neighbor add me to the bread chat? We have multiple family members in need of bread and milk,” Xu wrote in the group for her housing compound, according to the screenshot.
Capital Today, the company she founded and which manages $2.5 billion, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Watch more on how locked down Shanghai residents are scrambling for food. The circulation of Xu’s post reflects that food shortages are hitting the city’s high-earners after middle-class residents have been struggling for weeks. BLOOMBERG
Xi defends zero-Covid policy
Defending his country's stringently implemented zero-Covid policy amid a huge surge of coronavirus cases in Shanghai and other cities, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China's targeted and effective Covid-19 control measures ensured the safe and smooth hosting of Winter Olympics.
“We have put first the health of all participants, adhered to the policy of preventing the coronavirus from re-entering the country to cause a new epidemic, and strictly implemented the prevention and control measures,” Xi said. AP/PTI
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU