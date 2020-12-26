Covid-19: Politics blunts Christmas as US government shutdown nears

-
President Donald Trump spent Christmas Day at his Palm Beach resort as millions of Americans faced the risk of losing jobless benefits on Saturday and a partial government shutdown loomed next week, following his threat to not sign a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and spending package.
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, whose victory Trump still refuses to acknowledge nearly two months after the November 3 election, spent the day at his Delaware home and had no public events. Meanwhile, the US Congress, which normally is adjourned the last week of December, will be preparing to return to work.
On Monday, following the Christmas weekend, the House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on overriding Trump’s veto of a $740 billion bill authorising the US’ defence programmes. If the House vote succeeds, the Senate may hold its vote as early as Tuesday.
The fight over the spending and aid package comes as Americans face an unprecedented holiday season, amid a pandemic that is killing people in record numbers. Nearly 320,000 Americans have died of Covid-19.
On Christmas Eve, Trump played golf at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida, and tweeted a series of grievances repeating his baseless claims about the election result.
