JUST IN
Covid-19 strategy was 'optimised', says Chinese premier Xi Jinping
Russia hits Ukraine energy infra with 16 Iran-made drones, says officials
China appoints US envoy Qin Gang as new foreign minister to succeed Wang Yi
South Korea conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle successfully
South Korea's unannounced missile launch causes UFO scare in Seoul
Vladimir Putin, Xi hold talks as Russia fires another Ukraine barrage
Militant attack kills 10 in Syria, Kurdish forces arrest 52 militants
Trump's team takes victory lap over dying subpoena of Jan 6 Committee
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to convene NSC meeting to discuss growing militancy
Protests in Pak's Gwadar threaten country's stability, China's CPEC dream
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
Russia hits Ukraine energy infra with 16 Iran-made drones, says officials
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Covid-19 strategy was 'optimised', says Chinese premier Xi Jinping

Country approves Merck's Covid-19 antiviral as drug shortage continues

Topics
China | Xi Jinping

Agencies 

Xi Jinping
Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country’s Covid-19 strategy was “optimised” to protect people’s lives and minimise economic costs, his first comments on the issue since his government abruptly started dismantling the harsh policy earlier this month.

“We have optimised Covid control strategy based on time and situation in order to best protect people’s lives and health, and minimize the impact on economic and social development,” Xi said while listing his achievements this year at an event with the nation’s top political advisory body, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.

The Xinhua report quoted Xi using the phrase “Covid control strategy,” instead of the one for “Covid Zero.”

Running out

China has approved Merck’s Covid-19 antiviral molnupiravir for emergency use as Beijing seeks to expand access to treatments amid a massive wave of infections.

The drug, known by the brand name Lagevrio, has been granted conditional emergency approval, National Medical Products Administration of China said on Friday. It’s the second foreign Covid-19 treatment cleared for use in China after authorities gave Pfizer’s Paxlovid the go-ahead in early 2022.

Discriminatory measures

Chinese state-media have railed against the growing number of foreign governments imposing Covid tests on travellers from China, calling the measures “discriminatory.”

“The real intention is to sabotage China’s three years of Covid-19 control efforts and attack the country’s system,” state-run tabloid Global Times said in an article on Thursday, calling the restrictions “unfounded” and “discriminatory.”

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 00:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.