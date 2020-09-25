JUST IN
Donald Trump refuses to commit to peaceful power transfer post-election

Business Standard

Covid-19: White House could veto FDA's vaccine rules, says Donald Trump

The FDA may issue final rules in coming days for issuing an emergency-use authorisation for a coronavirus vaccine.

Riley Griffin & Jordan Fabian | Bloomberg  |  New York 

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the White House could veto final Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rules for authorizing the emergency use of a coronavirus vaccine. “That has to be approved by the White House...We may or may not approve it,” he said.
The FDA may issue final rules in coming days for issuing an emergency-use authorisation for a coronavirus vaccine. Companies including Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have vaccine candidates in late-stage trials. Some of the studies could produce data on their efficacy as soon as October.

First Published: Fri, September 25 2020. 01:55 IST

