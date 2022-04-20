Covid situation in Shanghai still grim with 7 more deaths: Report

reported seven more deaths from Covid-19 in the locked-down city of on Tuesday, a day after announcing its first fatalities from a weeks-long outbreak driven by the Omicron variant. The deaths took the total death toll in to 10, with the virus continuing to spread.



The first three people confirmed dead were elderly and had not been vaccinated against the . The seven who died on Tuesday were also unvaccinated, city health official Wu Qianyu told a news conference, and were aged between 60 and 101.



Philippines envoy dies in quarantine The Philippines' ambassador to China, Jose Santiago “Chito” Sta. Romana died while in quarantine for Covid-19. He was 74. Sta. Romana had been residing in for a long time . No word was given on the cause of death. Philippine media reports said he died in Huangshan, where he was completing his 21-day quarantine after returning from the Philippines with Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin Jr. Agencies

