Covid situation in Shanghai still grim with 7 more deaths: Report

China reported seven more deaths from Covid-19 in the locked-down city of Shanghai on Tuesday, a day after announcing its first fatalities from a weeks-long outbreak driven by the Omicron variant. The deaths took the total death toll in Shanghai to 10, with the virus continuing to spread.
The first three people confirmed dead were elderly and had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The seven who died on Tuesday were also unvaccinated, city health official Wu Qianyu told a news conference, and were aged between 60 and 101.
