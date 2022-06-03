Crisis-hit Sri Lanka seeks to secure around $5 billion for import payments

-
ALSO READ
IMF sees inflation as 'significant risk'
Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 surge in China on IMF-World Bank agenda
Forex reserves down $3.271 bn to $600.423 bn, says RBI data
Nepal tightens imports amidst narrowing foreign exchange reserves
IMF delays release of new forecast to factor in Covid developments
-
Sri Lanka seeks to secure around $5 billion in funding this year to cover repayments for fuel imports and other items bought through credit lines, and another $1 billion to bolster its foreign reserves, the prime minister's office said on Thursday.
The island nation is grappling with its worst financial crisis in over seven decades with a severe foreign exchange shortage that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports including food, fuel, fertilisers and medicines.
Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves stood at $1.81 billion in April.
PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office last month after mass protests forced the resignation of his predecessor, has raised taxes to shore up government revenues and plans to cut expenditure sharply in an interim budget to be presented within weeks.
Sri Lanka is also negotiating a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund, which could potentially enable it to borrow at least $3 billion via the lender's extended fund facility.
“He elaborated that discussions with the IMF are proceeding and he was hopeful that negotiations would conclude by the end of the month,” Wickremesinghe's office said in a statement, referring to a discussion between the prime minister and local chambers of commerce.
Wickremesinghe said that any bridging finance would depend on Sri Lanka reaching an agreement with the IMF, the statement added.
So far, Sri Lanka has received two credit lines worth $1.5 billion from India for fuel and essential imports.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU