Crisis-hit Ukraine one step closer to getting EU membership: Report

-
ALSO READ
Russian President Vladimir Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West
The West has got its Russia sanctions wrong
Finnish government submits security report preparing for NATO membership
US, EU, UK to sanction Russian central bank, block SWIFT banking service
War response to unacceptable threat, fight inevitable: Vladimir Putin
-
The European Commission recommended that Ukraine be granted candidate status in a symbolic step on the long path to become members of the European Union, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The EU’s executive arm approved it Friday with conditions that Kyiv will have to meet in the future on the rule of law, justice and anti-corruption, the people said. The recommendation is significant for Ukraine, which has invested so much of its political future on a closer relationship with Europe as it seeks moral support in countering Russian aggression.
But there’s no existing fast-track path to speed up the arduous membership process, which can normally last more than a decade. Croatia was the last country to join the bloc and its application process lasted 10 years before it was formally accepted in 2013. The final decision to grant the status will have to be approved by all 27 member states.
Germany’s Olaf Scholz, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Italy’s Mario Draghi on Thursday boosted Ukraine’s prospects when they warmly endorsed the membership bid on a visit to Kyiv, reversing earlier hesitation in Paris and Berlin to accelerate the process. They were joined by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the highest-profile delegation to visit Ukraine since Russia attacked at the end of February.
The bloc’s leaders are set to discuss the matter in Brussels on June 23-24.
Backing by member states is not a done deal as some governments, including Denmark and the Netherlands, have previously expressed reservations to granting the status. But with the bloc’s biggest members now on board, it will be difficult for others to block the decision.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy formally applied to join the EU at the end of February.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU