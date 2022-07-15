Crypto lender Celsius Network files for bankruptcy after cash crunch

-
ALSO READ
What exactly is cryptocurrency and how it works?
Revlon Inc files for bankruptcy amid high debt, supply chain pain
After mass shooting, New York City explores gun detectors in subways
Lenders expect to close Jaypee Infratech's debt resolution by March
Lenders to troubled Ballarpur Industries to meet on January 18
-
Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest casualty of a $2 trillion crash that has wiped out some of the industry’s biggest names and exposed hundreds of thousands of individual investors to steep losses.
Celsius, which has more than 100,000 creditors, said it took the step to stabilise its business and work out a restructuring for all stakeholders.
The filing was done in the Southern District of New York.
The company, one of the largest cryptocurrency lenders, had amassed more than $20 billion in assets by offering interest rates as high as 18 per cent to depositors before it halted all withdrawals in June amid a panic run by clients.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU