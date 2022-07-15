Crypto lender Celsius Network files for bankruptcy after cash crunch

lender Celsius Network filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest casualty of a $2 trillion crash that has wiped out some of the industry’s bigg­est names and exposed hun­dreds of thousands of individual investors to steep losses.

Celsius, which has more than 100,000 creditors, said it took the step to stabilise its business and work out a restructuring for all stake­holders.

The filing was done in the Southern District of New York.

The company, one of the largest lenders, had amassed more than $20 billion in assets by offering interest rates as high as 18 per cent to depositors before it halted all withdrawals in June amid a panic run by clients.