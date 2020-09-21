JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

White House receives envelope containing poison ricin: Official
Business Standard

Daimler diesel claims mount as more investors seek damages: Report

Plaintiffs have demanded almost 250 million euros ($296 million) in damages in one case alone and claims in three other cases totaled an additional 100 million euros

Topics
Daimler

Bloomberg 

A Daimler sign name is pictured during the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany
A Daimler sign name is pictured during the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany

More investors have filed multi-million-euro lawsuits against Daimler AG in connection with the diesel scandal, DPA reports, citing the Stuttgart regional court.

Plaintiffs have demanded almost 250 million euros ($296 million) in damages in one case alone and claims in three other cases totaled an additional 100 million euros. The latest suits take overall claims against Daimler filed to the Stuttgart court to more than 1 billion euros.

A spokesman for Daimler told DPA the company will defend itself using all legal means.

Daimler was sued earlier this year by more than 200 shareholders for as much as 900 million euros over claims the parent of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars failed to properly disclose that its vehicles were fitted with technology that altered diesel emissions during tests. Daimler has denied allegations of cheating.
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 01:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU