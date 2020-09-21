Daimler diesel claims mount as more investors seek damages: Report

More investors have filed multi-million-euro lawsuits against AG in connection with the diesel scandal, DPA reports, citing the Stuttgart regional court.



Plaintiffs have demanded almost 250 million euros ($296 million) in damages in one case alone and claims in three other cases totaled an additional 100 million euros. The latest suits take overall claims against filed to the Stuttgart court to more than 1 billion euros.



A spokesman for told DPA the company will defend itself using all legal means.



Daimler was sued earlier this year by more than 200 shareholders for as much as 900 million euros over claims the parent of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars failed to properly disclose that its vehicles were fitted with technology that altered diesel emissions during tests. Daimler has denied allegations of cheating.

