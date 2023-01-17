JUST IN
Business Standard

Davos 2023: CEOs buzz about ChatGPT-style AI at World Economic Forum

The artificial intelligence is garnering interest in Davos at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting this week

Topics
Davos | World Economic Forum

Agencies 

WEF
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Business titans trudging through Alpine snow can’t stop talking about a chatbot from San Francisco, ChatGPT.

The artificial intelligence is garnering interest in Davos at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting this week.

Executives have floated wide-ranging applications for the nascent technology, from use as a programming assistant to a step forward in the global race for military supremacy.

Microsoft’s chief executive, Satya Nadella, said the tech’s progress has not been linear. AI capabilities will “completely transform” all of Microsoft’s products, he said in an on-stage interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare, a company that defends websites against cyberattacks and offers other cloud services, sees generative AI as good enough to be a junior programmer. Prince said Cloudflare was using such technology to write code on its Workers platform.

Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies, a software provider helping governments visualise an army’s movements or enterprises vet their supply chains, among other tasks, said such AI could have military applications.

Ukraine first lady calls for unity, peace

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska on Tuesday called for the world to come together to ensure global peace, as she stressed that the war in her country was deeply intertwined with other international issues.

In a special address here at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023, she urged world leaders and business heads to wield their influence in support of Ukraine.

PTI

$3-trn a year for climate and nature

The World Economic Forum on Tuesday launched the Giving to Amplify Earth Action (GAEA) to help unlock the $3 trillion of financing needed each year to reach net-zero, reverse nature loss and restore biodiversity by 2050.

The global initiative to fund and grow new and existing public, private, and philanthropic partnerships is supported by over 45 partners, including HCL Technologies through its chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra.

PTI

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 23:52 IST

