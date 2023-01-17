Davos 2023: CEOs buzz about ChatGPT-style AI at World Economic Forum

-
Business titans trudging through Alpine snow can’t stop talking about a chatbot from San Francisco, ChatGPT.
The artificial intelligence is garnering interest in Davos at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting this week.
Executives have floated wide-ranging applications for the nascent technology, from use as a programming assistant to a step forward in the global race for military supremacy.
Microsoft’s chief executive, Satya Nadella, said the tech’s progress has not been linear. AI capabilities will “completely transform” all of Microsoft’s products, he said in an on-stage interview with the Wall Street Journal.
Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare, a company that defends websites against cyberattacks and offers other cloud services, sees generative AI as good enough to be a junior programmer. Prince said Cloudflare was using such technology to write code on its Workers platform.
Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies, a software provider helping governments visualise an army’s movements or enterprises vet their supply chains, among other tasks, said such AI could have military applications.
First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 23:52 IST
