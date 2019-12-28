Democratisation a deeper issue in China, says geopolitical expert

As China faces challenges of administration and authority from Hong Kong and Xinjiang, formerly Professor of Political Science at University of Delhi and an expert on Chinese politics, Manoranjan Mohanty tells Aditi Phadnis how the Chinese leadership will battle its challenges within the boundaries while maintaining its image in front of its neighbours as well as the West. Edited excerpts: China is facing challenges of administration and authority from Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

It is worried enough about the two to mount an aggressive defence. How do you read the problem? Hong Kong and ...