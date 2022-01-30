Democrats decried dark money, then won with it in 2020 elections

For much of the last decade, Democrats complained — with a mix of indignation, frustration and envy — that Republicans and their allies were spending hundreds of millions of difficult-to-trace dollars to influence

The left warned of the threat of corruption posed by corporations and billionaires spending unlimited sums through loosely regulated nonprofits, which did not disclose their donors’ identities.

Then came the 2020 election.

Spurred by opposition to then-President Donald Trump, donors and operatives allied with the Democratic Party embraced dark money with fresh zeal, pulling even with and, by some measures, surpassing Republicans in 2020 spending, according to a New York Times analysis of tax filings and other data.

The analysis shows that 15 of the most politically active nonprofit organisations that generally align with the Democratic Party spent more than $1.5 billion in 2020 — compared with roughly $900 million spent by a comparable sample of 15 of the most politically active groups aligned with Republicans.

The findings reveal the growth and ascendancy of a shadow political infrastructure that is reshaping US

A single entity that has served as a clearinghouse of undisclosed cash for the left, the Sixteen Thirty Fund, received donations as large as $50 million and disseminated grants to more than 200 groups, while spending a total of $410 million in 2020 — more than the Democratic National Committee.

Nonprofits do not abide by the same transparency rules or donation limits as or campaigns, although they can underwrite many similar activities.

The scale of secret spending is such that, even as small donors have become a potent force in politics, undisclosed money dwarfed the 2020 campaign fundraising of President Joe Biden (who raised a record $1 billion) and Trump (who raised more than $810 million).

Headed into the midterm elections, Democrats are warning major donors not to give in to the financial complacency that often afflicts the party in power, while Republicans are rushing to level the dark-money playing field to take advantage of what is expected to be a favorable political climate in 2022.

The Times’ analysis of 2020 data is likely incomplete: Lax disclosure rules and the groups’ intentional opacity make a comprehensive assessment of secret money difficult, if not impossible. Yet a number of strategists in both said their own understanding comported with the Times’ findings that the left eclipsed the right in politically oriented nonprofit spending and sophistication in 2020.