Donald Trump asked me to be his Secretary of State, says Nikki Haley

Indian-American Republican politician Nikki Haley has revealed that Donald Trump, soon after winning the November 2016 US presidential election, wanted to talk to her about being his Secretary of State.
“I was the Governor of South Carolina, the best job serving the state that raised me. And then I got a phone call (after the 2016 polls,” Haley, 48, said.
The phone call, she said, was from Reince Priebus, the then chairman of the Republican National Committee who later went on to become Trump's first White House Chief of Staff.
“And he said Nikki, the president-elect wants to see you and I said, okay about what? He said he wants to talk to you about the Secretary of State. I said I can't be Secretary of State, I'm the governor. And he said, he wants to talk to you,” she said.
