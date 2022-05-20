Donald Trump 'back' on Twitter with truth social posts, banned again

-
ALSO READ
Ex-US President Trump launches his Twitter-like app 'Truth Social' on iOS
Trump-linked SPAC's shares surge as Truth Social app tops Apple downloads
Nigerian sprinter Okagbare banned for 10 years for doping
Trump's 'Truth Social' app likely to launch on Feb 21: Report
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY state attorney
-
Donald Trump launched his new social media platform Truth Social to get his voice to his supporters, ever since he was banned from Twitter.
The former US President, however, recently started posting all his posts from Truth Social onto Twitter through a username @PresTrumpTS.
The account has now been banned from the micro-blogging website.
Prior to being banned the description of the account read “President Donald Trump’s Truth Social Posts on Twitter — Making sure President Trump is heard on Twitter while he and Devin Nunes focus on Truth Social.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU