Donald Trump blames oil fight, 'fake news' for stock market drop

US President blamed a fight for oil market share between and Russia, as well as unspecified “Fake News,” for a precipitous drop in US stock prices on Monday, amid sliding demand for crude due to the coronavirus. In a series of tweets, Trump also said the associated plunge in oil prices would benefit Americans: “Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down!”



In referring to “Fake News,” Trump appeared to be referring to coverage of the coronavirus. The spread of the virus around the world - and a mounting death toll from COVID-19, the disease it causes - has rattled global

Throughout his presidency, Trump, who faces re-election in November, has frequently pointed to rising stock prices and record-high market indexes as a signal of the American economy’s health.

“ and are arguing over the price and flow of oil. That, and the Fake News, is the reason for the market drop,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, he downplayed the impact of the coronavirus, comparing the number of American lives it has taken to the greater number of deaths from seasonal influenza.