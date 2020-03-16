Donald Trump congratulates US Fed for rates cut, calls action 'terrific'

JUST IN
US President Donald Trump congratulated the central bank for taking further action aimed at helping shore up the US economy

Reuters  |  Washington 

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus

US President Donald Trump said the Federal Reserve's decision on Sunday to cut interest rates was "good news" and "makes me very happy" as he congratulated the central bank for taking further action aimed at helping shore up the US economy amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
First Published: Mon, March 16 2020. 03:18 IST

